Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 232,234 shares of the construction company's stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 44,209 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,872 shares of the construction company's stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 411,482 shares of the construction company's stock worth $259,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $681.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE MLM opened at $575.74 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.38 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $586.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Martin Marietta Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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