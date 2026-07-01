Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,500 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in American Airlines Group by 443.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 195,838 shares of the airline's stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $1,480,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 874.7% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 669,600 shares of the airline's stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 600,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,663,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,487,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,433,313. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Airlines Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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