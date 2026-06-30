Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $4,042,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 190,546 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,692 shares of the company's stock worth $119,254,000 after purchasing an additional 282,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,338,967 shares of the company's stock worth $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 263,791 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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