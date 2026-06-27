Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $314.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $246.07 and a one year high of $363.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $308.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JLL from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. MarketBeat JLL estimates

The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. JLL earnings release and conference call

Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term profitability despite the stronger near-term view. MarketBeat JLL estimates

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report).

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