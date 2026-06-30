Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,600 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $92.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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