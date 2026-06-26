Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,600 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what it says is the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology, a potential industry milestone that could make AI chips smaller, faster, and more energy efficient. Investors are viewing the announcement as evidence that IBM remains an innovation leader in AI infrastructure and advanced computing. Article: Reuters

IBM unveiled what it says is the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology, a potential industry milestone that could make AI chips smaller, faster, and more energy efficient. Investors are viewing the announcement as evidence that IBM remains an innovation leader in AI infrastructure and advanced computing. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted IBM’s new 0.7nm “nanostack” chip architecture, with claims of materially better performance and energy efficiency. That kind of technical progress can improve IBM’s long-term growth narrative, especially around AI and high-performance computing. Article: PR Newswire

Several reports highlighted IBM’s new 0.7nm “nanostack” chip architecture, with claims of materially better performance and energy efficiency. That kind of technical progress can improve IBM’s long-term growth narrative, especially around AI and high-performance computing. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly upgraded IBM, citing stronger software growth prospects. Analyst upgrades can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for better earnings quality and recurring revenue growth. Article: Insider Monkey

JPMorgan reportedly upgraded IBM, citing stronger software growth prospects. Analyst upgrades can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for better earnings quality and recurring revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: IBM also drew attention after its OpenAI cybersecurity partnership, which investors may see as a catalyst for growth in enterprise AI and security services. Article: Barchart

IBM also drew attention after its OpenAI cybersecurity partnership, which investors may see as a catalyst for growth in enterprise AI and security services. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that the new chip technology is still several years from commercial production, which may temper near-term enthusiasm even if the long-term story is stronger.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $258.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.23. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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