Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $245.61 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $176.88 and a twelve month high of $249.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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