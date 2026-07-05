Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $28.68 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.51 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.OneSpaWorld's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Further Reading

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