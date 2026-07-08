Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 25,600 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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