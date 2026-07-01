Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 49,200 CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $252,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 472.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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