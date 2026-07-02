Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.54 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $4,907,358.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,358.70. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,786 shares of company stock worth $12,635,911. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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