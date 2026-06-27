Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $4.15 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $369.18 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $418.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,448,440. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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