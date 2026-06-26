Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $47.36 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 492,600 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $47,363,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $70.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $298.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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