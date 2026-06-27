Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,700 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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