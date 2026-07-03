Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.4%

EXR stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $125.71 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.29%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

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