Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 391,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,810,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,216,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 189,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 136,734 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.62.

View Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

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