Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $44,358,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $1,213.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $803.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle.

Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion.

Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space.

The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth.

Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Micron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, which is a routine capital-return update and not a major driver of the stock move.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,228.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here