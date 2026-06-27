Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $245,955,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in nVent Electric by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,483 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3,467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock worth $130,807,000 after buying an additional 1,288,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $78,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $163.26 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $184.64. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.50.

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nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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