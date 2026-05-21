Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,331 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s delivered a Q1 earnings and revenue beat, with adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.96 expected and sales of $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion forecast. Comparable sales rose 0.6%, helped by strong spring execution, pro customer momentum, appliances, home services, and online growth. Article Title

Lowe’s delivered a Q1 earnings and revenue beat, with adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.96 expected and sales of $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion forecast. Comparable sales rose 0.6%, helped by strong spring execution, pro customer momentum, appliances, home services, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators highlighted the company’s better-than-expected quarter and said Lowe’s may be outperforming peers on execution, while some analysts kept favorable price targets in place. Article Title

Several market commentators highlighted the company’s better-than-expected quarter and said Lowe’s may be outperforming peers on execution, while some analysts kept favorable price targets in place. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage framed Lowe’s as a company adapting to a “platform” model for contractors, suggesting a longer-term strategic shift rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Broader coverage framed Lowe’s as a company adapting to a “platform” model for contractors, suggesting a longer-term strategic shift rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on management’s cautious FY2026 guidance, with EPS outlook of $12.25-$12.75 and revenue guidance of $92 billion-$94 billion that came in below some analyst expectations, reflecting a muted U.S. housing market and cost pressures. Article Title

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE LOW opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.40. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lowe's Companies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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