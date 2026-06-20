Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,038 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lowe's Companies worth $310,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial cut Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.52. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.40 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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