Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Position Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 133.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,201,329,000 after buying an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.74. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.40 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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