LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 6,979 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $304.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $313.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here