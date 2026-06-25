Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Lsb Industries worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 104.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 187,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,990,812 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 109,944 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 136,834 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lsb Industries

In related news, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 202,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,389,370.20. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $118,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,455.76. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lsb Industries Stock Down 3.5%

LXU opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $767.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lsb Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lsb Industries and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lsb Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Lsb Industries

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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