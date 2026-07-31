LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 116,775 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.38% of LTC Properties worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,238,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 763,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 682,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Trading Down 3.4%

LTC stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 46,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,983.20. This trade represents a 27.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $153,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,691,768.45. This represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LTC

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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