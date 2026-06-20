Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID Shares Sold by PEAK6 LLC

PEAK6 LLC lessened its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 370,998 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 LLC's holdings in Lucid Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Vance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $282.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 248.09% and a negative return on equity of 304.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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