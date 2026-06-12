lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 14,595.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $154.26.

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Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Lululemon as a potentially undervalued stock, citing its low forward P/E and strong cash flow, which could support a re-rating if operations stabilize. Is lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Several articles highlighted Lululemon as a potentially undervalued stock, citing its low forward P/E and strong cash flow, which could support a re-rating if operations stabilize. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic coverage also pointed to Lululemon as one of the “best Canadian stocks” and noted continued investor interest after its earnings report, which may be helping sentiment. Lululemon Athletica (LULU): 10 Best Canadian Stocks to Invest In According to Billionaires

Optimistic coverage also pointed to Lululemon as one of the “best Canadian stocks” and noted continued investor interest after its earnings report, which may be helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management’s push to accelerate renewable energy across the Chinese supply chain aligns with the company’s Impact Agenda 2030 and may reinforce its sustainability credentials with long-term investors. Lululemon Accelerates Renewable Energy Across Its Chinese Supply Chain

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.71. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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