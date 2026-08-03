Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Lumentum were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,580 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $351,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $689,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $713.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $821.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.21 and a beta of 1.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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