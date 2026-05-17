Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 24,986 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,401,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 447,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 357,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price target on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $970.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $809.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total value of $3,189,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,655,795.54. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,488 shares of company stock worth $27,115,961 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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