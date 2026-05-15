Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Stake Lowered by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,278 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 181,839 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 2.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.16% of Lumentum worth $42,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 357,367 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $20,339,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total value of $3,189,095.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,655,795.54. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $24,049,017. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum was added to the Nasdaq-100 , which can trigger buying from index funds and boost visibility with large institutional investors. Lumentum Joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, Achieving New Milestone in Global Growth

Lumentum was added to the , which can trigger buying from index funds and boost visibility with large institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , reflecting improving earnings expectations and reinforcing momentum-buying interest. What Makes Lumentum (LITE) a New Strong Buy Stock

Lumentum was upgraded to , reflecting improving earnings expectations and reinforcing momentum-buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted that Lumentum’s Components business is accelerating , with AI optics demand surging and key products sold out, suggesting stronger revenue potential ahead. Lumentum's Components Business Accelerates: More Upside Ahead?

Commentary highlighted that Lumentum’s , with AI optics demand surging and key products sold out, suggesting stronger revenue potential ahead. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised earnings estimates for Lumentum, adding to the view that the company’s profit outlook is improving. Lumentum stock report

Northland Securities for Lumentum, adding to the view that the company’s profit outlook is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that Lumentum’s strong rally has pushed the stock to fresh highs , which can attract momentum buyers but also raise valuation questions.

Recent coverage also notes that Lumentum’s strong rally has pushed the stock to , which can attract momentum buyers but also raise valuation questions. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling was reported this week, but the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans, so they appear less likely to signal a major change in fundamentals.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $1,001.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $804.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.16. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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