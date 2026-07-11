Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,763 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 3.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $802.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $882.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $698.09. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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