Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Stock Position Boosted by Capelight Capital Asset Management LP

Capelight Capital Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises about 5.0% of Capelight Capital Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP's holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

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Lumentum Trading Down 9.1%

NASDAQ LITE opened at $728.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.93 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,144,206.45. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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