Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 18,027 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP's holdings in DexCom were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of DexCom by 978.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,318 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,495 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 249,215 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price objective on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,538,704. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $364,052.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,708.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,267 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.25 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report).

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