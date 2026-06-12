Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 182,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

TJX opened at $168.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,135. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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