Lynch Investment Planning LLC Buys Shares of 4,945 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lynch Investment Planning LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,945 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lynch Investment Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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