LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Flax Pond Capital LLC

Flax Pond Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 70,244 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $396,615,000 after buying an additional 4,770,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5,451.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,457,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $63,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $388,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,210,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LYB opened at $60.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.94.

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LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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