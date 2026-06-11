M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,977 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. China Renaissance upped their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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