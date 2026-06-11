M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,503 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE IBM opened at $272.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.49. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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