M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,393 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 2.3%

ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here