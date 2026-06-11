M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 310,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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