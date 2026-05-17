MA Private Wealth Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,863 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,361,412 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,267,160,000 after buying an additional 442,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $393.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $399.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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