Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $679,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,042.46. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,013.60. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,972,130. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.1%

FCFS stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.FirstCash's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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