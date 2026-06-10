MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Holdings Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $208,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $572,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $90,663,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $358.72 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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