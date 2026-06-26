MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 5,004.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MTSI alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $90,663,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after acquiring an additional 157,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $390.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 168.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $348.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MACOM Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MACOM Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here