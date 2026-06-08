MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,317 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.50% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $64,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,465,000 after purchasing an additional 568,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $97,397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $67,486,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $90,663,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $345.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day moving average of $242.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $418.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total value of $935,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,080.64. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

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