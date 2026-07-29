Macy's, Inc. $M Shares Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,715 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Macy's worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,020,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,562,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 1,344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,059,374 shares of the company's stock worth $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macy's by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,823,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 2,750,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Macy's by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.70.

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Macy's Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Macy's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.Macy's's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Macy's

In other Macy's news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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