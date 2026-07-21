Madison Asset Management LLC Has $69.17 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 16,291 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $69,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 10,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Zero LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Zero LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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