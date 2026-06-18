Madison Avenue Partners LP Has $229.17 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,751 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for 9.8% of Madison Avenue Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 1.96% of Globus Medical worth $229,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $18,519,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,033 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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