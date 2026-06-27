Madrid Wealth Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Madrid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,389 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Essex Bank lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $644.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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