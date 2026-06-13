Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 142,653 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $142,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,141,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $982,313,000 after buying an additional 165,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $263,114,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $188,877,000 after buying an additional 61,513 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 404,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $185,507,000 after buying an additional 397,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $137,398,000 after buying an additional 99,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of -1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.05 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business's revenue was up 126.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $587.00 to $578.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $687.93.

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Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $2,928,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,347,411.60. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total transaction of $516,561.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,973,759.42. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

See Also

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