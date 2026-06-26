Maestria Partners LLC Makes New $13.95 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Maestria Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $13,952,000. NVIDIA comprises about 5.1% of Maestria Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $195.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average is $193.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.49 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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